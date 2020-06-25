BREAKING: Ajimobi Passes On

Listen to article

The immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi , is dead reports The Nigerian Voice.

The 70-year-old, who had been on a life support machine since last Friday at First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos, after slipping into a coma following COVID-19 complications finally died today.

The former governor, who was named the acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress last week Tuesday, had been on quarantine for over three weeks, battling COVID-19.