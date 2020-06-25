World Figures Confirm Tb Joshua’s 2020 Prophecy On Humility

Listen to article

The outbreak of COVID-19 has "brought this nation to its knees," Dr Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, admitted on Tuesday.

According to Redfield, who spoke during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing, America was likely going to spend about $7 trillion "because of one little virus."

"We've all done the best that we can do to tackle this virus," he stated, confessing coronavirus had humbled the entire nation.

Redfield’s words appear to be in correlation with the prophetic declaration of Prophet TB Joshua almost a decade earlier.

On October 16th 2011, Joshua prophesied about a looming crisis that would bring every nation “on their knees.”

“Everyone will be humbled,” he explained. “There is something God wants to achieve concerning this – God wants to achieve humility to the core. He wants everyone to be on their knees, every nation to be on their knees. After that, the solution will come.”

Three years earlier on December 28th 2008, Joshua had warned in a ‘long-term’ prophecy about a worldwide ‘economic crisis’ and called on countries who “rely on mineral resources like oil” to “quickly look beyond oil”.

“It’s coming and it’s everywhere. You will be forced to be humble,” he clearly stated, calling on people to prepare for such a time.

On the eve of 2020, Joshua declared it “the year of humility”, stressing that God would “humble us with our challenges”.

“This year will be a year of HUMILITY. This year, the Lord will humble us with our challenges. Challenges can be affliction.… Let us move closer to God,” he stated on December 28th 2019 after an extensive time of prayer at an undisclosed ‘prayer mountain’.

Last month, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus equally echoed TB Joshua’s prophecy, stating that the coronavirus outbreak pandemic is teaching the world humility.

“If this virus is teaching us anything, it’s humility. Time for humility. For all the economic, military and technological might of nations, we have been humbled by this very small microbe,” the former Ethiopian Minister of Health said, whilst addressing the World Health Assembly.

Similarly, USA Chief Justice John Roberts told graduating seniors at his son’s high school last month that the coronavirus has “pierced our illusion of certainty and control” and turned the world upside down.

“Humility. The pandemic should teach us at least that,” Roberts said in a seven-minute video message posted on the website of the Westminster School in Simsbury, Connecticut, where his son, Jack, is a senior.

In the first week of May whilst delivering a message titled ‘Get Ready For Life After COVID-19 Lockdown’, Joshua had prophesied his words would soon “become a point of reference”.

“By the ending of June to the first week of July, this will begin to become a point of reference: ‘This man said this; that man said it’ - but it is God that said it,” he stated.

Supporters of the cleric on Facebook were quick to point out the timing of these statements from Redfield, Ghebreyesus and Roberts coincided with the specific dates he mentioned.

A video recounting their statements was published to the YouTube channel of Emmanuel TV, which has nearly 1.7 million subscribers and 600 million views.

