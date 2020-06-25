25-year-old man remanded for murder

Listen to article

A Magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State has remanded a 25-year-old man, Agbebunmi Biodun at Correctional Center in Ilesa for allegedly killing one Adesoye Adekunle.

The prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun told the court that the accused person committed the offence on the 25th of May, 2018 at about 7:00pm at Idasa area, Ilesha.

The police prosecutor said that the accused person armed himself with guns and other dangerous weapons.

Elisha said that the accused person unlawfully shot one Adekunle and took his life.

He said the accused person also robbed one Fadipe Abayomi of cash sum of N18,000:00.

The prosecutor said the accused person belongs to unlawful secret society and engage himself in a secret cult known as Eiye Confraternity cult group.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused person was contrary to and punishable under Section 6(b), punishable under section 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms ( Special Provisions) Act Cap RI vol. 14 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Section 324, 319(1) and 64(a) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. ll Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The The Nigerian Voice reports that the plea of the accused person was not taken since it was a murder case.

The Magistrate, Adebola Ajanaku remanded the accused in Ilesha Correctional Center till 21st of July, 2020.