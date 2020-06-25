Gov Buni Awards Contract For Construction Of 2 Ultra Modern Markets In Potiskum, Gashua Worth N5 Billion

Listen to article

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has awarded contract for the construction of two modern markets in Potiskum and Gashua towns at the cost of N5 billion.

The Yobe State Commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Barma Shettima who stated this Wednesday while signing the contract agreement in Damaturu said after compliance with all the due process guidelines , 2 companies among those that bidded for the contracts emerged winners for the construction of the 2 ultra modern markets at the cost of N5 billion.

He said: "All due processes have been observed in the selection of the contractors, and today being 23 June 2020, the construction of Potiskum modern market is awarded to Ponglomerape Nigeria Limited at the contract sum of N2.6 billion naira.,"

“While the Gashua modern market is awarded to SabTech Towers Nigeria Limited at a contract sum of N2.4 billion naira. The contract are part of Buni’s continued efforts and commitments to enhance socio economic development of the state", Shettima said.

Barma added that the government of Governor Buni was committed to good governance, due process and rule of law, while appealing to the contractors to comply with the contract specifications and all other terms and conditions of the contractual agreement.