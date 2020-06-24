APC CRISIS: Victor Giadom Gets President Buhari's Blessings

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari has said “the law is on the side of Victor Giadom”, in his quest to become the Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari made his position known in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday evening.

The president explained that he has received “very convincing advice” and will hold a virtual meeting with Giadom tomorrow (Thursday).

“The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.

“Because he will always act in accordance with the law, the President will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for tomorrow afternoon.

“We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter.

“In addition to the President, the Giadom meeting will, hopefully, be attended by our Governors and the leaders of the National Assembly,” the statement read.

The current leadership crisis in APC started with the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as its National Chairman by an Appeal Court.