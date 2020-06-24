Osun records another seven new cases of COVID-19

Listen to article

Osun State Government today confirmed the discovery of another seven new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The state's Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu confirmed this to The Nigerian Voice in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said all the new cases had contact with the state's previous cases.

According to him, "Recall that last Sunday, I said that the Surveillance Unit of the State's Covid-19 Team had lined up contacts for tracing. Our massive and comprehensive contact tracing gave rise to the discovery of the new cases.

"Rest assured, what we are dealing with in our State has no semblance of community transmission. But our people must observe precautionary measures if we must avoid community transmission. They must in addition to all other precautionary measures use their face Masks always.

"With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Wednesday, June 24, is 18," Dr. Isamotu added.

On the summary of COVID-19 cases in the State, the Health Commissioner said out of the 67 cases confirmed, the State has successfully treated and discharged 44 patients while five deaths have been recorded.