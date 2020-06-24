Insecurity; Northern Governors Meet NSA, IGP, Other Security chiefs

Listen to article

The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), and some security chiefs met with Northern Governors to discuss the spate of insecurity in their states.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State disclosed this to State House correspondents.

According to Matawalle, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, was also in attendance.

Monguno after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari last week, promised he would also meet with the Governors.

“Today (Monday), we met in the National Security Adviser’s office with northern governors and the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies.

“We discussed seriously on the issue of insecurity and the Chief of Staff invited me to brief him about insecurity in my state, which I did.

“We have discussed about it and understand where we are going,” Matawalle said.