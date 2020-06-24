More Imo lawmakers test positive for Covid -19 As Assembly complex Remain Closed

Listen to article

Thirteen lawmakers in the Imo State House of Assembly have allegedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Recall that the samples of the lawmakers were taken by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) last week.

The spokesperson for the Imo State COVID 19 Task Force, Chimezie Iwuala, on Tuesday said the affected lawmakers had been instructed to go into self-isolation with their families.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information and Judiciary, Nelson Ezerioha, told our correspondent on the telephone that he didn’t have the exact figure of his colleagues who tested positive for the virus.

The lawmaker said, “The truth is that 26 out of the 27 of us, including the Speaker, were tested.

“There are some of us who the NCDC told to go into self-isolation. I don’t know the figure and I am not going to speak on that. I was told by NCDC officials that I am negative.”

The latest development brought to 14, the lawmakers who had tested positive for COVID-19.