Court Remands Indian National over Illegal Oil Deal

The Federal High Court in Lagos today remanded an Indian national, Rahul Pathania in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) for perpetrating Illegal oil deal in the country.

He was arraigned on three-count charges bordering on illegal dealing in petroleum products.

The defendant was arrested alongside the a vessel by the Nigerian Navy and subsequently handed over to to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for prosecution.

According to the charge sheet, “That you, Rahul Pathania and M.V.Bount on the 31st day of January 2020, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired among yourselves to commit an offence to wit: dealing in 45 metric tons of petroleum product without appropriate licence."

The prosecution counsel, Usman Buhari told the court that the offence commuted by the accused person was contrary to Section 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, and punishable under Section 1(7) of the same Act.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the first count of conspiracy but not guilty to the others.

Buhari prayed the court for a date to commence trial and also asked that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS).

In his ruling, Justice Rilwan Aikawa of ordered the defendant to be remanded in the NCS and adjourned the matter to October 7, 2020 for commencement of trial.