Virgin Atlantic Set To Resume Lagos-London Flights On August 24

Virgin Atlantic has announced its intention to resume flights from Lagos to London Heathrow from August 24, 2020 saying the international flight will be operated on its new A350-1000 aircraft and will provide connections to a range of US destinations.

The Chief Commercial Officer of Virgin Atlantic, Juha Jarvinen, made this known as the airline promised to resume flying to 16 additional destinations around the world.

“As countries around the world begin to relax travel restrictions, we look forward to welcoming our customers back onboard and flying them safely to many destinations across our network.

“From 20th July we will resume services to New York, Los Angeles and Hong Kong; then from 1st August onwards, we will resume passenger flying to 17 additional destinations around the world including Lagos, Tel Aviv, Atlanta, Mumbai and Las Vegas.

“We are monitoring external conditions extremely closely, in particular the travel restrictions many countries have in place including the 14-day quarantine policy for travellers entering the UK.

“We know that as the COVID-19 crisis subsides, air travel will be a vital enabler of the UK’s economic recovery.

“Therefore, we are calling for UK Government to continually review its quarantine measures and instead look at a multi-layered approach of carefully targeted public health and screening measures, including air bridges, which will support a successful and safe restart of international air travel for passengers and businesses.”