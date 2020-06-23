Senate High Powered Delegation Sympathizes With Gov Zulum, BornoPeople Over Renewed Boko Haram Attacks

Listen to article

The leadership of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly has despatched a high powered delegation to Governor Babagama Umara Zulum of Borno State to commiserate with the people and government of Borno State over the recent incessant and renewed Boko Haram attacks in the state.

The Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi who led the Senate high powered delegation to the Governemnt House Maiduguri on sympathy visit to Governor Babagama Umara Zulum Monday said he was leading a seven-man high powered delegation to commiserate with the government and people of Borno state over the recent renewed attacks by the insurgents in the state.

He commended the relentless efforts and commitments of the Governor in restoring peace in the state and urged him to continue.

"The Senate has pledged to support the Executive arm of federal government to rid the country of the menace of insurgency, banditry and other criminal activities.

“We will leave no stone unturned to make sure we support the Executive arm and provide the administration with all the necessary resources that are required to secure the nation and rid our people from insurgency and banditry”. Abdullahi said.

Responding, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum thanked the upper chamber for the sympathy visit and also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for stabilizing the security situation in the north east.

Zulum said that for the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency to succeed, there was the need for the federal government to strengthen collaboration with neighbouring countries of Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic on the counter Insurgency fight in the Lake Chad region.

The governor also called foon the federal government to enlist the Civilian JTF, Hunters and Vigilante groups into the Nigerian military and other security agencies to increase the number of troops in operation lafiya Dole theater command with a view to intensify military operations in the fringes of Lake Chad Basin and Sambisa forest.

The Senate high powered delegation include the Senate Whip, Senator Orji Kalu, Senate Minority Whip and the three Senators from Borno State at the Upper Chamber, Senators Mohammed Ali Ndune, Abubakar Kyari and Kashim Shettima.