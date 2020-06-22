Oby Ezekwesili's Mother Passes On

Listen to article

Mrs. Cecilia Nwayiaka Ujubuonu, mother of former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has passed on.

The news of her passage was contained in a statement signed by Ezekwesili's spokesperson, Ozioma Ubabukoh and made available to newsmen on Monday

Ujubuonu, born April 18, 1942, died in the late hours of Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was aged 78.

A native of Ndodolu Village, Umunuko, Ukpor, in Nnewi South LG of Anambra State, she was widowed after the death of her husband, Benjamin Ujubuonu, in 1988.

“The retired businesswoman devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, the church and service to humanity,” it read.

“She died in the arms and home of her daughter, Ezekwesili, in Abuja on Sunday night from cancer.”

Ujubuonu, until her death, was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).