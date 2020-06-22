Gov. Zulum Resuscitates Livestock Drugs Revolving Fund, Constructs Hatchery, Feed Mill, Diary Plants ... Juliana

Listen to article

The Borno State government's newly created Ministry of Animal and Fisheries which was saddled with the responsibility of promoting and managing veterinary, livestock and Fisheries Affairs has renovated and re-modelled the offices of the Hon. Commissioner, the Permanent Secretary and the office of the adviser which is ongoing with the state of art facilities.

Comrade Juliana Bitrus, Commissioner of Animal and Fisheries

Zulum also carried out resuscitation of Animal Drug, Revolving fund scheme which was dormant for almost 7 years leading to inadequate supply of basic drugs and working equipment while the Ministry was able to revitalize the domant drug revolving fund scheme, pointing out that, the Hospital procured drugs for the (DRF) with a new account at Keystone Bank and the proceeds realised from the scheme have been paid into the account.

The State Commissioner of Animal and Fisheries, Comrade Juliana Bitrus who stated this Monday at a press briefing added that the Ministry in collaboration with the Monitoring Unit repaired three (3) grounded Vehicles and two of the Vehicles that were donated to vigilante while the other one was retained in the Ministry for the day to day running.

She said the Veterinary Services Division established harmonious working relationship with all staff, NGOs and other Ministries, including the Federal Ministry of Agriculture (Department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services while for the purpose of accountability, receipt booklets, folders, ledgers, file jackets were put in place while the dispatch of drugs were daily monitored by an accountant and auditor.

The commissioner severally visited Maiduguri Central Abattoir at Kasuwan Shani on the need to improve the hygienic condition of the abattoir and even the butchers themselves leading to the ministry evacuating refuse heaps in the premises which Constituted an eyesore but could not be completed due partly to lack of support from the owners of the abattoir MMC.

"Closed cooperation was maintained with NGOs such as FAO, ICRC, MCRP, Action Against Hunger, CARE and a host of others which led to a boost in vaccination activities, upgrading of the skills of our staff through seminars and workshops.

"Also a lot of youths and women are being empowered through cash assistance and poultry, sheep, goats, fingerlings and their feeds presented to this category of people.

Similarly, as a result of the closed cooperation with NGOs, FAO has vaccinated 120,000 herds of cattle, sheep and goats in Konduga, Jere and Kaga Local Governments and also donated working equipment to the Veterinary Hospital Maiduguri crushes, vaccinators, rain boots, late coats, Coleman boxes etc. Our staff have also received allowances", Juliana said.

She further recalled that the ICRC has also rehabilitated structures in the Veterinary Hospital which includes painting of the laboratory, admission post, post-mortem, pharmacy, stores and the three (3) clinics apart from the construction of VIP toilets and incinerator to assist in disposing carcases as well as plumbing and electrical works were also undertaken by the Red Cross.

Comrade Juliana explained that the Federal Department of Veterinary and pest control services donated to the veterinary Hospital four (4) tricycles and also graciously donated a Hilux Vehicle to be shared by our Ministry and their Maiduguri Zonal office, apart from these, buckets, disinfectants dust bin, rain boots and personal protective equipments (PPE) were received from them.

On Revenue generation, the commissioner said only three (3) control post are operational, namely: Maiduguri, Gwoza and Miringa and they have generated =N=1.3 Million to the state between September 2019 and April 2020, the major control post are closed.

She maintained that Livestock Services Division carried out installation of uncompleted battery cages and new ones installed at the (PPU) Maiduguri in which the laying birds, are housed while 8,000 point of lay pullets were procured from ROSLAC farms in Ibadan worth Millions of Naira. Complete overhauld of the feed mill at PPU, feed production in progress.

The commissioner said the ministry procured ingredients for feed formulation ranging from maize, soya beans, wheat offal, etc, which have been used for the formulation and the Ministry in collaboration with Ministry of Housing and Energy acquired a brand new transformer for the farm with all necessary logistics for the installation of the transformer, while carrying out renovation of the eastern wall of the RRR pen which was blown by windstorm last year.

Procurement of a brand new 50KVA generator.

According to her, plan has reached advanced stage to commercialise the poultry average of 65 crate of eggs are realised daily and sold at subsidised rate of =N=700 per crate while registration by NAFDAC for Dairy Plant has been completed.

She added that a new Hatchery complex established with Terrazzo Floor, ceiling of the complete unit, toilet and overhead tank was completed while the installation of hatchery machine and demarcation of office and changing will soon commence.

Comrade Bitrus noted that Fisheries Services Division from September 2019 to date was able to produce marketable fish and sale to the people at a subsidized rate while the Ministry carried out renovation of two earthen ponds located at the Zonal Fisheries office, Maiduguri in November 2019.

"Fingerlings of clarias gariepinus species were purchased and stocked into the ponds and managed for onward growth. Also, 40 bags of coppens fish feed and medicament were acquired for maintenance while construction of two compartment VIP toilet for male and female at the Zonal Office in January 2020.

"Construction of integrated fish ponds and free range poultry system for recreational activities at the government house garden in December, 2020.

"Revenue generated from this sector within the period under review was worth Millions of Naira through the committee on the sales and marketing of fish in the State constituted by Governor Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum" Juliana said.