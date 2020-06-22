Four Young Men Jailed For Cyber Crime In Abeokuta

Listen to article

Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State today jailed four internet fraudsters for criminal impersonation.

The convicts are Wariz Akintunde; Moses Olamilekan Dosumu, Richard Adegbite and Smith Enitan Adetayo.

The were prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal Office. Simon Ibekwute and Sanusi Galadanchi, prosecuted the matter for the EFCC.

They all pleaded guilty and the judge sentenced Akintunde and Adegbite to four months in prison, with an option of N100,00 each effective from June 22, 2020.

Dosumu earned two months jail term with an option of N50,000, while Adetayo was sentenced to five months in prison without an option of fine, effective from June 22, 2020.

The judge further ordered Akintunde, Dosumu and Adetayo to restitute the sums of $700, $375 and N39,000 to their respective victims through the Federal Government of Nigeria.