June 22, 2020 | Elections

Ize-Iyamu Wins Edo State APC Governorship Primary Election

By The Nigeria Voice
Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu on Monday emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 2020 election.

Chairman of the Edo State APC Primary Election Committee, Governor Hope Uzodinma, declared Ize-Iyamu winner of the election after collating the results turned in by the returning officers in the 18 local government areas of the state.

Ize-Iyamu won the direct primary election with a total of 27,838 votes to defeat Dr. Pius Odubu who scored 3,776 and Osaro Obazee who got 2,751 votes.


