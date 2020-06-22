Gov. Zulum Establishes 10 Mega Farm Centers, Cultivates 3,611 Hectares, Repairs 58 Grounded Tractors. . Engr. Talba

Listen to article

Governor Babagama Umara Zulum of Borno State has within last 12 months cultivated 3,611 hectares of farmlands under his initiated Mega Farms Scheme spread across 10 LGAs of the state.

The LGAs include Konduga, Ngala, Dikwa, Biu, Askira/Uba, Magumeri and Kaga the LGAs and the crops cultivated also include rice, maize, ground nut, cowpea, millet and sesame.

The State Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Engineer Bukar Talba who stated this Monday at inter ministerial press briefing held at the Government House Maiduguri added that the intention of the Mega Farms Scheme was to encourage the farmers return back to their Communities and farm alongside the Mega Farms and beef up security apparatus to expand farmlands through the use of Agro Rangers, Vigilante Hunters and CJTF.

Engr. Bukar Talba, Hon Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources at inter ministerial press briefing

He also said that the ministry carried out repairs of 58 units of YTO BO4 tractors and construction of 4 standard steel structures multi purpose shades in it's efforts to promote mechanized farming and provided them with all their accessories for the year 2020 farming season.

Equally, Engr. Talba said the ministry in it's efforts to protect the machines and equipments from the scourge of the sun which they were hitherto exposed to, the shades were constructed while dry season farmers in Damasak and Biu towns procured water pumps with their accessories and agro-chemicals and distributed them to Farmers free of charge to produce vegetables and other crops like tomatoes, onions, pepper, etc as it creates wealth and enhances the economic status of small scale farmers to produce vegetables and other crops.

The commissioner further explained that the ministry reinvigorated the old age farming of Wasakwa Sorghum production which is only known in Borno State embarked upon in Dikwa, Mafa, Ngala, Gwoza and Bama LGAs to resume the produce of the crop, stressing that Wasakwa Sorghum is being transplanted immediately the rainfall ceases while the crop grows on residual moisture and mature within sixty days of transplanting with proven high yield

According to him, to enable the farmers raise seedlings , the ministry supported over 2,500 farmers with N5,000 each while the state government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources had over the years established about seven Irrigation Schemes across the state to boost dry season farming .

He said most of the schemes include Yau Irrigation Scheme, Damasak Irrigation Scheme and others in northern Borno which were vandaluzed and destroyed by the Boko Haram Insurgents while Governor Zulum further ordered for the rehabiliation of the Irrigation Schemes in Amarwa Center IPivot Irrigation, GORA Center Pivot Irrigation in Shani LGA, Konduga Sprinkler Irrigation and Tamsu Kawu Green House .

Engineer Talba said they were all provided with accessories, equipments and cultivated in the irrigation Schemes while the ministry in it's efforts to boost Rice Processing in the state installed a Rice Processing Mill in Zabamari and provided all the neccessary requirements like transformer borders and others to ensure optimal performance .

A test run has been conducted and the processed rice can compete with the foreign rice in the market" Talba said