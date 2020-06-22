Dss Arraigns Man In Court For Defaming Osun State House Of Assembly Speaker, On Facebook 

Listen to article

The Department of State Service, (DSS) today arraigned a 48-years-old man, Joshua Sayo in court for defaming Osun State House of Assembly Speaker, Timothy Owoeye on Facebook.

The Prosecutor, B.O Nweke told the court that the accused person committed the offence on 19th of June, 2020 in Osogbo.

The prosecutor said that the accused person did defame OSHA Speaker by publishing contemptuous pictures and words on Facebook account against him knowing to be false.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused person was contrary to Section 374(1)b & 374 and punishable under Section 375 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol. 2 Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person pleaded not guilty of the offence levelled against him.

The Defense Counsel, Ibraheem A Imran applied for the bail of the accused person in the most liberal term.

The Magistrate, Modupe Awodele granted the bail of the accused person in the sum of N 100,000 with 2 sureties in like sum.

The case is adjourned till 14th of July, 2020 for hearing.