Oba Market in Benin City On Fire

The popular Oba Market in Benin City, the Edo State capital, has been razed. The fire, which burnt almost all the massive market, according to witnesses, started around 12:05 am and raged till 6am before it was put out by a team of fire fighters.

It was learnt there was no public electricity supply when the fire started, thereby ruling out the possibility of electrical spark while the actual cause of the fire had not been ascertained.

Many of the traders were crying uncontrollably over the loss of their valuable goods, estimated to be hundreds of millions.

The ever-busy dualised road in front of the burnt market, near Ring Road, was cordoned off by policemen with traffic diverted to adjoining roads and streets.