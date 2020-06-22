Gov. Uzodinma adopts viral Imo kid singer

Listen to article

The Imo State Governor, His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodimma yesterday, Sunday 21st, June, 2020 sent the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Declan Emelumba to go and inform the family of little Master Oluomachi Opara, whose had a video of him go viral on social media last Saturday of his resolve to play a fatherly role in his life by means of adopting him to assist in training him to the pinnacle of his chosen career.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that, the boy hails from Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State & worships at St. Joseph De'Walker Catholic Church, Nekede Old Mechanic Village, Owerri, where he is a member of the Church's Choir. He is the 3rd son of his parents and they reside at the same Nekede Old Mechanic Village.

The whole story we gathered, began when a young man who recorded the clip that went viral asked him some pertinent questions about himself and from the clip it was made known, that he hawks pear & coconut around Naze - Fed. Poly Nekede axis around tours round the area on foot to make sure he makes sale. The scintillating part was the melodious manner at which he recited a few catholic hymns which endeared so many viewers online to him to begin to make donations for his upkeep and education.

The Governor, took to his social media handle to say;

"In celebration of father's day, I directed that little 9 year old Master Joseph Oluomachi Opara, the viral Imo State-born singer be contacted as I announce my intentions to adopt him as my own child and to undertake, personally, to sponsor him from primary school level (his current educational level) to Catholic priesthood (his career choice)

Master Opara made waves in the internet at the weekend with videos of his unique rendition of some catholic hymns/songs which marked him out as a specially talented kid singer. This attracted instant applause and commendations from the public.

I believe in harnessing skills and talents and grooming them to be of better use to mankind and to this end, I directed that the family, through the Imo State commissioner for information, Hon. Declan Emelumba be informed of my intention to adopt their son as my own child and to personally take over the full responsibility of his training until he becomes a Reverend Father, which he said is his life ambition.

It my expectation and prayer that little Oluoma attains his full potentials in God's time".

Meanwhile, hours before the recognition by the Governor, the likes of Hon. Mrs. Stella Odua, a former Minister of Aviation & Femi Fani Kayode also a one time Minister of Aviation & Minister of Culture & Tourism of the Federal Republic of Nigeria had already indicated interest on social media to offer Master Oluomachi a scholarship opportunity, this is in addition to the numerous offers & donations the family received from Nigerians.

“Governor Uzodinma was so excited after listening to Opara video that he directed me to locate you and inform you that from today, Joseph is now his child and that since he wants to become a Catholic priest, he will take up the responsibility of training him from his present primary four class until he is ordained a priest,” Emelumba said,

Joseph’s father, Berneth Opara, thanked the governor for his magnanimity, saying: “Thank our performing governor, Onwa Oyoko for me. God has used him to bless my family.”

Joseph himself was full of gratitude to the governor.