Nec Integrity Group Set In Motion Agenda On Best Way To Resolve Current Apc Crisis

The APC NEC Integrity Group have set in motion an agenda to look critically in accordance with the Constitution of Nigeria and that of the APC on best way to resolve the current crisis.

On the 20thof June 2020, the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Executive Committee APC (NEC) Integrity Group Members met and elected their National Executive Members.

According to a text of the press briefing signed by Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Sa'ad Fakai, APC National Youth Leader North West (APC NEC MEMBER), and copied to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), all APC Stakeholders, all Security Agencies and also circulated journalists ,”the purpose of constituting this group has become necessary due to the following reasons:

i. The need to critical look at the current happenings in the party that are leading to some tongue waging among key members of the party and the NWC whi is not expected at this period of discomfort and preparation for key elections.

During the discussions, critical issues were identified and a for twelve (12) Man Reconciliation Committee was inaugurated which should quickly come up with finding and possible resolutions.

ii. The need for the President, National Caucus and Progressive Governors Forum to come up with a stand on the current happenings in the Party.

iii. The National Working Committee (NWC) should look inwards and adhere strictly to their roles and responsibilities as described by the part constitution and stop their interference and abusing the powers of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of exercising activities and decisions without consultation of the NEC as enshrined in the constitution of the Party which has been the deeds of the Party leadership under the suspended Chairman.

Hence, we wish to make a strong call to President Muhammadu Buhari as the leader of the Party, the Elders Caucus, Progressive Governors Forum and other relevant stakeholders to equally wage in this fight to salvage our grate party and call for an emergency NEC meeting to resolve all crisis before we return to the Zamfara and Rivers situation in Edo and Ondo where we are facing election.

Signed;

Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Sa'ad Fakai.

APC National Youth Leader North West.

(APC NEC MEMBER)

Team Leader APC NEC Integrity Group Members.

Cc;

-President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR

-Progressive Governors Forum (PGF)

-All APC Stakeholders

-All Security Agencies

-Members of The Press