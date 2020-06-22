Osun records six new COVID-19 cases, one death 

Listen to article

Osun State Government on Sunday evening confirmed the discovery of six new cases of COVID-19 in the State and announced death of one of them.

The State's Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu told The Nigerian Voice that one of the new cases was a returnee from Ibadan, Oyo State and that he died at Owode-Ede on Saturday before the result of his test came out.

Isamotu said three of the remaining five cases had contact with the Osun-based India national whose status was confirmed last Friday. The trio, it was further learnt are domestic staff of the India national.

Dr. Isamotu also revealed that the other two new cases had contact with the state's previous cases.

He further revealed that that the remains of the deceased returnee who had underlying ailment had been buried in Osun by the family and that the Surveillance Unit of the State's Covid-19 Team is already lining up contacts for tracing.

"From our findings, the late patient was receiving treatment in Lagos, but when he got to Ibadan, where the mother lives, he was advised to turn to Osun for medical help. According to the family, Osun has been trying its best in managing Covid-19 cases. Unfortunately, we lost the patient even before we could admit him into our medical facility.

"With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Sunday, June 21, is 11," Dr. Isamotu added.

On the summary of COVID-19 cases in the State, the Health Commissioner said out of the 60 cases confirmed, the State has successfully treated and discharged 44 patients while five deaths have been recorded.