Victor Giadom Suspended By Riverss APC

Victor Giadom, the man who has been claiming the APC chairmanship, has been suspended from the party.

The suspension was done today by the Rivers APC, according to AIT Live.

It came three days after the state branch got a court order, restraining Giadom from parading himself as the deputy national secretary of the party.

The order affirmed Giadom’s resignation from APC NWC in 2018.

He resigned then to contest the governorship election in Rivers. The APC said last week that the resignation had been accepted. It rubbished reports that Giadom was re-admitted into the NWC. Consequently, the Rivers branch nominated a replacement for him, Worgu Boms, a former attorney-general of the state.