Yobe State Govt offers free treatment to Buni-Yadi victim of Bomb blast

A 23- year old farmer earlier today picked up an abandoned locally made explosive device in his farm at the outskirt of Buni-Yadi town of Yobe State. He picked up the device with the intention of taking it to security agents.

Unfortunately, the device detonated in his hand while on his way to Buni-Yadi town leading to serious injuries to his body.

The victim who was evacuated and brought to Damaturu where he receive immediate intervention of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) who are now taking full responsibility of all his medical bills at Yobe State University Teaching Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Director of Rescue of the Agency, Dr Jalo, represented by the ES, Dr. Mohammed Goje said, some people have donated blood for his treatment though the victim may undergo major surgeries including amputation.

Boko Haram terrorists may be responsible for the abandonment of the explosive device which has been their tactics during farming season.