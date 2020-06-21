Gov. Uzodimma Will Prioritize Economic Development In Imo, Says Ononuju

Listen to article

The Hon. Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Barr Kingsley Ononuju has reiterated that the present administration led by His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma is poised to building a strong and viable economy in Imo State.

Barr. Ononuju stated this when the Executive Members of the Owerri Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OCCIMA) paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He described the Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture as veritable partners towards realising the vision of the State Governor to create a buoyant economy for her citizenry, pointing out that strong economies in many parts of the world were built through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The Commissioner disclosed that the Governor has awarded the contract for the rehabilitation of roads within the Onitsha Road Industrial Estate as well as beefed up security in the State as part of measures to stimulate industrial activities in the cluster. He further noted that government is making arrangements to provide independent power projects (power islands) that will guarantee steady power supply in the different Industrial clusters of the State

Barr Ononuju, therefore called on OCCIMA to key into government's programmes of restoring ailing industries in the State as well as building new ones.

The Chairman, Owerri Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, Dr Everest Opara in his speech said, their visit was to seek collaboration with the Ministry on ways of repositioning the State for ease of doing business, noting that the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has exhibited immense interest in developing the sector which has the capacity to create massive employment opportunities and wealth for Imo people.

Dr. Opara disclosed plans by the Association to organise a trade fair in the State by November, 2020, which is dependent on the easing of COVID-19 lockdown.

Contributing, the Secretary of OCCIMA, Mr. Tony Izunobi spoke on the need for a paradigm shift to production and appealed to government to encourage Imo youths to embrace skill acquisition as means of wealth creation.