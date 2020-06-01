TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

June 1, 2020 | Public Statement

Death Of Miss Vera Uwaila: Igp Assures Perpetrators Will Be Brought To Book, Deploys More Investigations Aids To Edo State

By The Nigeria Police
As part of deliberate and concerted efforts by the Nigeria Police High Command to unravel the circumstances surrounding the brutal attack and unfortunate death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omosuwa in Benin, Edo State on 28th and 30th May, 2020 respectively, ...

The Inspector General of Police has deployed additional investigations aids and forensic support to Edo State Police Command to complement and expedite actions in the ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident.

The IGP, while condemning the attack, commiserates with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased. He calls for calm and assures that the Force will surely bring the perpetrators of the callous act to book in the shortest possible time.


