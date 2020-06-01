Vera Uwaila Omozuwa: Pastor Adeboye Reacts

Listen to article

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye , says the only thing within his reach on the murder of the 100 level student of University of Benin (UNIBEN), Vera Uwaila Omozuwa , is to pray for her family and do whatsoever needed to bring her killers to book, while working with the relevant authorities.

There have been outrage in Nigeria following the murder of the 22-year-old Omozuwa, who died three days later after being raped and beaten to a critical condition in a Redeemed Christian Church of God auditorium in Benin.

Reacting to the incident, Adeboye, said, “All I can do at this time is to pray for the family of Omozuwa and do everything possible working with relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to book. I and members of my family condemn this act strongly and urge everyone to stay calm as we are already looking into the matter and cooperating with the police to establish the facts of the shocking incident.”

RCCG in its statement shared on Sunday evening described the incident as “ugly”.

The church also noted that consultation is ongoing with authorities for proper investigation of the matter.

“The attention of the leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has been drawn to the condemnable incident that occurred in Benin and linked to one of the Parishes where a member was gruesomely murdered,” the statement read.

“Preliminary information reaching us confirms the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN). The 22 year old member who died as a result of complications from the ugly incident.

“As a church we are deeply touched and condemn in absolute terms this evil visited on an innocent girl as we have equally condemn any act of violence and abuse against women.

“We are consulting with the appropriate authorities to ensure that an extensive investigation is carried out in line with the position already expressed by the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and the culprit(s) face the full weight of the law and justice is done regardless of who is involved.”

The #justiceforuwa has been trending on Nigerian twitter after her family made an appeal for help to bring her killers to book.

Unconfirmed reports said the killers had hit her head with a fire extinguisher cylinder during the attack on May 27 and she later died from the injury on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has ordered the State Police to investigate the matter and deal with the perpetrators “decisively. “