Borno distributes Palliatives to 300 COVID-19 health workers, 19 patients

Listen to article

Borno State High Powered Response Committee on Prevention and Control of COVID-19 has distributed Palliatives to about 300 medical and health workers participating in COVID-19 activities and 19 family members of Covid 19 patients currently in Isoalation Centres in the state.

Presenting the palliatives to the health workers and families of the Covid 19 patients at the Government House, Maiduguri yesterday, the Chairman of the Committee who is also the State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Umar Kadafur said the gesture was to assist the health workers and the families of the Covid 19 patients currently receiving treatment at the Bulabulin Ngarannam and UMTH Isolation Centres.

He was represented by the Secretary of the Response Committee who is also , the Borno State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aliyu Salihu Kwaya Bura.

He said,” on behalf of the Borno state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum I am presenting these palliative food stuffs to you in his magnimity as a token from the government to cushion your hardship as you engaged in national assignment and sacrifice in the fight against Covid 19 pandemic and also the families of patients currently in isolation centres.

“We are presenting these palliatives, as directed by the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagaba Umara Zulum,. He has concern for the families of the Covid 19 pateints and the health workers.

” In Borno State as at today , 31st May 2020 , we had 271 cases of Covid 19, 167 discharged, 78 active cases, 16 in isolation which consists of 14 in Nganaram isolation centre and 2 in UMTH isolation centre, while the remaining are in isolation in their respective homes", Kwaya Bura said.

Responding on behalf of the families of the patients, Malam Abba Buba thanked the Borno State Government and Covid 19 High Response Committee for the Palliatives, noting that, the items will greatly alleviate their sufferings..