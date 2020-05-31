Ebonyi imbibes direct labour to remove bureaucratic bottleneck

Listen to article

In a bid to eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks in project execution, Ebonyi state government has imbibed direct labour policy in the execution of most of its projects in the state.

The state Commissioner for project monitoring and Evaluation, Chief Ukie Ezeali made this known while addressing newsmen in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state administrative city.

Chief Ezeali said that with the measure put in place in decision-making and project execution process usually occasioned by unnecessary bureaucratic bottlenecks has been completely eliminated by the Direct Labour Policy and the recently enacted public procurement act which was signed into law by Governor Dave Umahi.

He also said that the policy has helped the state government to conceive, plan and execute projects in record time which according to him has led to an appreciable level of budget implementation in the state.

“Today, projects are conceived, planned and executed in record time and this has led to an appreciable level of budget implementation in the State. Because the State controls a significant percentage of the project variables and resources, shocks in environmental changes are easily absorbed with little impact on project execution. This is why the David Umahi Administration has completed a lot of projects in record time without unnecessary delays. It is a guarantee that this Administration will bequeath no elephant project on its successor.

"The Ministry of Works has never been busier in Ebonyi State and their competence has never been so optimized, lading the massive construction works going on across the State and achieving very high quality of finished works through a world class Quality Assurance mechanism from the Ministry of Project Monitoring and Evaluation.

" There has emerged a sizeable class of Medium Scale Contractors from skills and technical experienced gained from State funded projects in the course of the past 5 years. The State will commission a proper research to measure the social impact of these internalization policies”, he said.