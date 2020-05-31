How Crescent Varsity solidified my foundation --IT Expert

Listen to article

Mr Kamil Adebumola was the recipient of Proprietor's Best Behaved Student as well as the best graduating student in the department of computer science in 2010 when he graduated from the prestigious Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.

In this interview, he recounts his job experience and his contributions as the pioneer president of CUAB Alumni.Excerpts below:

Can you introduce yourself?

My name is Kamil Adebumola.An IT professional, I am a graduate of Computer Science and Economics. I attended Crescent University, Abeokuta where I graduated in 2010.

What do you do currently?

Currently, I am Head of Information Technology and Infrastructure at Prudent Energy and Services Limited, Ikeja, Lagos.

What do you enjoy most in your current endeavour?

Technology has ever been my dream job because it is innovative and challenging. I have ever been a technologist immediately after my SSCE, when I enrolled in National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) as far back 2001. It is a passion for me from the beginning.

Can you highlight some projects you have worked on?

As the immediate past president of the Alumni, I championed and directed the industrial borehole water project across the male and female hostels of Crescent University. At workplace, I have managed a number of projects ranging from setting up a data center, disaster recovery colocation site, business application and enterprise infrastructure for business operation. Currently, I manage the construction projects of a corporate head office, a private villa and a factory each worth $7m, $2.8m and $10m respectively.

What classes and learning experiences at Crescent University were most valuable towards your development?

Sincerely, my learning experience and foundation as a technologist started from National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) far back 2001, certification as a Java programmer and web developer. Crescent University solidified the foundation. Some of the interesting classes are: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, Finite Automata, Cloud Computing and Abstract Algebra.

What do you do when you are not working?

I do surf my phone and recite the Quran.

What are your pieces of advice to current and prospective students of CUAB?

My advice to CUABites is to make the best use of their time on campus academically and socially. Whatever opportunity they miss cannot be recovered.

What are your plans for the future?

My plan for the future is to acquire necessary industry experience across various fields and coach startups in the industry.