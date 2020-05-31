He Could Not Breathe
Could he had reduced the melanin of his skin
Or he could had applied a bleaching cream
Yet he was human being
A living specie of the human race
Who desired to be law-abiding
He chose the route of submission
Took the cuffs without hesitation
A towering piece and a gentle giant
Husband to a woman
And father to a child
He begged for water to drink
He asked to be allowed to breathe
He got no water nor free air
All he got was a firm grip of a knee
Tightened hard to his black neck
The pitch of his voice waned slowly
He could not breathe
Till he passed on
He could not breathe!!!
To the memory of George Floyd who passed away May, 2020, in Minneapolis, USA. He was killed by a police officer.