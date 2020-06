KOVID -19: Kogi State Govt. Insists NCDC Report On Kogi Infection, "Fictitious"

Listen to article

Kogi state has, once again, responded to the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) reporting of COVID-19 within its territory.

In a statement released by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Saka Audu, on Saturday, the state rejected NCDC’s reporting while describing it as “fictitious”.

Read the statement below:

THE PURPORTED COVID-19 CASES REPORTED FOR KOGI STATE:

THE TRUTH AS WE KNOW IT.

Nigerians are in the know of the stand-off between Kogi State and NCDC that has been on for a while now, which is not unconnected to our stance to resist the ascription of fictitious confirmed cases of Covid-19 to our Dear State to suit a preformed narrative we believe is the agenda of NCDC, which is to claim every State in Nigeria has Covid-19.

In the heat of this standoff, we woke up one morning to hear that NCDC has recorded two cases of Covid-19 for Kogi State. Your suspicion will be as good as ours hence we set out to investigate the claim and here are our findings.

That NCDC claims a 62-year-old man and his son from Kabba LGA of Kogi State tested positive to Covid-19. According to the son, his father, who is a Hypertensive/Diabetic had attended a burial ceremony where he was stung by bees. He then developed facial problems from the sting and was taken to the Hospital. The facial swellings subsided but the body weakness persisted where eventually the managing Doctor discovered he had High Blood Sugar, which the Doctor continued to manage. The Doctor confirmed that there was no time the patient presented with fever, cough or difficulty in breathing. The only complaint was that of general body weakness. The Doctor had no reason to refer the patient to FMC Lokoja except on the insistence of the patient because they felt he was not getting better. On reaching FMC on the 24th of May 2020, FMC claimed the patient was referred to them on account of 1week history of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing with high suspicion of Covid-19, a claim the referring Doctor has vehemently refuted. The ideal thing to do, if there are no hidden agenda, is for the State’s Covid-19 management

team to be invited to pick up the patient to the State’s holding area for testing and onward management. According to Management of FMC Lokoja, the patient declined the intervention of the state case management team and was said to have left for Abuja for further treatment by 6am the following morning. However, the letter the Kogi State Epidemiologist eventually received from NCDC informing the State of the fictitious claim showed that the patient was referred to Abuja from FMC using FMC’s ambulance. On reaching Abuja, a Covid-19 test was hurriedly conducted and returned positive within 3hours! Ridiculous right? OUR WORRIES: