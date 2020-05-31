Reactions Concerning Our Work On Jihadists’ Occupation Of Igbo Land: Our Response

Listen to article

It must be admitted that I have not rested well for the past three days; having been bombarded and still being bombarded with barrages of calls, text messages, WhatsApp and email messages; with most coming from phone calls and WhatsApp messages. I am also yet to recover from the stress I went through including brain-cracking and sleepless night in anchoring or supervising the work. I have attended to such messages and calls from not less than 500 persons and contacts. I have also missed several calls. The number of visitors/readers on our website ( www.intersociety-ng.org ) has surged and the work has attracted hundreds of thousands or millions of readers and commentators around the world.

The research work has also attracted heated debates on various social group media platforms. It has equally kept independent and politically exposed internet users busy in the past three days. My respected friend and “elder brother at large”, Chief Oselloka Obaze has also called three times, saying he has been facing similar bombarded calls and messages. This is on account of the fact that he happened to be one of those contacted in the case of Ogbaru-where this writer also resides. Our new head of publicity, Barr Damaris Amaka Onuoha (Mrs.) has also received a number of calls even though her mobile line was not included in the signature side of the work.

As a matter of confession, I have never received the number of calls, questions, suggestions and commendations as head of Intersociety, formed in 2008 or since I became a rights and democracy campaigner in 1995 or past 25 years. In all the messages, calls and comments, I only received one unfair comment. It is also worth revealing that the cost of all this (research work) was not more than N200, 000 and it was freely published in the media.

All contributions and assistance towards same were voluntary or free of charge or from ‘in-kind’ supports. I feel deeply elated by the positive impacts the work has made and still making on our people (aroused group consciousness); to the extent of asking myself: “so with just N200, 000 or roughly $500, great works such as this can be done for humanity with such high magnitude of positive impact?”

My attention has therefore been specifically drawn by my friend and ally, Elder Isaac Umunna, Publisher of the NewsExpress Online regarding some negative reactions to the research work on occupation of no fewer than 350 Igbo Communities and other locations by Jihadist Fulani Herdsmen and their Shuwa Arab brothers. The negative comments (frivolities and irrelevancies) were said to have been made on “Nzuko Umunna WhatsApp Group Forum”.

Some of such comments that I have gone through are found to be petty and intellectually unsound. They had deviated from core issues, focusing their attention on “which community is correctly or incorrectly included or excluded”; even when some, if not many of such commentators are well known to have the urban background of being ‘ana bu otu’ or ‘urban red cap chiefs’. I have therefore considered it necessary to set the following records straight: