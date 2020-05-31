The Wall That Buhari Built

Listen to article

There are several cardinal rules of national conduct.

The first is that nations don’t get richer by printing more money, although they have the power to do so.

The second is that nations don’t become more socially cohesive by discriminating among their own citizens, although they have the power to do so.

The third is that nations don’t become more secure by selectively applying the rule of law to either citizen or foreigner, although they have the power to do so.

These are the three cardinal rules of nationhood.

They are all written in stone.

No nation has ever breached any of these three rules and yet remained the same.

When a nation breaches any one or all of these three rules, there is only one way to go.

South!

Go through History and carefully consider the fortunes of countries where any of those rules was breached.

You don’t have to go too far.

A valid case in point is Nigeria where the second and third rules have been breached myopically under Nigeria’s current President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The first rule is in danger of being breached at any given moment as Nigeria fitfully totters on the brink of bankruptcy.

By every known measure of assessment, Muhammadu Buhari is not the brightest or best President Nigeria has ever had.

But he imperiously thinks he is.

His fawning, spellbound, and hypnotized supporters insist he is, often with much bombast and vile propaganda.

His track records everywhere and every time he has come near, or wielded power are atrocious to put it mildly.

Under President Buhari, nepotism in favor of his Fulani ethnicity in particular, and Muslim northerners in general, became the cornerstone of Nigeria’s domestic policy.

Under President Buhari, the selective application of justice in favor of Nigerian and non-Nigerian Fulani, and to the detriment of particularly the irrepressible Ndigbo in particular, and other Nigerians in general became the norm.

The results have been disastrous.

He has successfully erected a massive wall of resentment against his Fulani ethnicity due to the violation of the second rule of national conduct.

He has almost drowned Nigeria in an intractable, nightmarish, security quagmire due to his violation of the third rule.

The combination of both outcomes has led to the freefall of the Nigerian economy just as public confidence in his Administration has nosedived.

The nation seems to be perfectly poised to violate the first rule as well if its desperate attempts to borrow money fail.

International lenders are now perched in a situation very familiar to bankers.

Nigeria is too big to fail because of the potential catastrophic, regional, and global consequences such as conflict, mass migration, and export of terrorism.

Nigeria is too poorly managed to be lent more money, because without revenue from oil sales, it can never payback. Because of Buhari’s mishandling of internal security, it will be difficult to grow Nigeria’s GDP.

It is a perfect storm that is brewing in and around Nigeria and it is mostly of Buhari’s making.

I may be wrong of course, but all signs point to the suspicion that Buhari will be the last straw that will break Nigeria's back.

The tragedy of Nigeria is that people lack sincerity to acknowledge the truth, courage to speak out, integrity to admit Buhari was the wrong electoral choice in 2015 as well as in 2019, and the determination to retire him constitutionally.

Nigeria will most assuredly collapse under him except God decides otherwise.

Bankrupt companies go into receivership during which their assets are stripped and sold.

Failed countries breakup into more homogeneous and more manageable nation states.

In Nigeria’s case, the groundwork for at least two future Republics, Biafra (Ndigbo), and O’odua (Yoruba) are currently being laid.

Others may follow subsequently.

At this present time, by my own assessment, the hearts and minds of many young Ndigbo have left Nigeria, with or without an Igbo President in 2023.

If a Yoruba does not become President in 2023, the hearts and minds of young Yoruba will certainly leave Nigeria.

If another expansionist Fulani becomes President in 2023, the hearts and minds of the northern and southern minorities will definitely leave Nigeria.

Most Nigerians except the expansionist Fulani and their brainwashed supporters realize that the disastrous Fulani leadership of Nigeria is unsustainable.

Nigerians are keeping quiet now for fear of their lives.

When Buhari leaves power in one way or the other, the dam of silent acquiescence will burst.

You will hear all sorts of stories told, and books written about what Buhari did, and what he did not do.

But it will be too late because Nigeria would be twice as much in debt and the wall of division that Buhari is currently building will be twice as high.

That Buhari will almost certainly quit the stage at some point down the road is indubitable.

Going by his track record of connivingly myopic incompetence, he will retire ignominiously and ingloriously to his native Daura.

Meanwhile at any stage between now and then, it would only take a spark to bring the curtains down on Nigeria, meddlesome Britain's failed contraption.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.