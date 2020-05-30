David Luiz Confirms Transfer Talks With Benfica

Listen to article

Arsenal defender, David Luiz, has confirmed that transfer talks is being held with Benfica president over a return to the club.

The Brazilian signed an initial one-year contract at Arsenal last year, including the option for a further 12 months, but the Gunners are yet to exercise that automatic extension meaning that Luiz is set to become a free agent on June 30.

The 33-year-old recently revealed it was his dream to finish his career back at Benfica, and now he has revealed talks with the club president.

However, Luiz has come out to reveal his desire to return to the Portuguese giant but also added that it may not happen this summer.

Speaking to Record in Portugal, the Arsenal defender said: "I already spoke with Vieira about the return."

"My dream is to end my career at Benfica," he added. "When, I don't know, but it will happen... it will, if President Vieira allows me and if the fans want me to come back. It will be one of the most beautiful moments of my career."

The Gunners must make a decision on Luiz's future by June 23, however they do have the option to sign Flamengo loanee Pablo Mari on a permanent deal this summer and will also welcome William Saliba into the squad this summer, which means the former Chelsea man may be out of the club after next month.