Free Cleft Surgery Beneficiaries Thank Mrs. Obiano

Two beneficiaries of free Cleft Lip and Palate Surgery facilitated by the Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Her Excellency, Dr. (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) met her on 29th May, 2020 at Government House, Awka to express their appreciation for the new lease of life they received.

The beneficiaries of free surgery facilitated through the Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), NGO of the Wife of the Governor, shortly before the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic are ten year old Chikamso Okechukwu from Ichida, Anaocha Local Government Area, and four year old Chinemeze Obiefuna from Umuelum in Ayamelum Local Government Areas.

Her Excellency Dr. (Mrs) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) pose with the beneficiaries at Governors Lodge, Amawbia

The children are among the 102 beneficiaries of correctional surgery for congenital mouth deformity of cleft lip/palate sponsored in partnership with Smile Train International at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

Speaking shortly after appraising the work done on the children, Mrs. Obiano urged parents who have children with such deformity to bring them out as the surgeries are done free of charge.

Mrs. Obiano who received the children alongside their families explained that the surgery would help the children to gain their self-esteem and associate freely with their peers without any form of social discrimination.

She restated her commitment to reaching out and providing succour to the less privileged through her NGO, CAFE. She stressed that compassionate works of charity drive her life passions and inform her principles.

Whilst thanking the wife of the Governor for saving the future of their children through the free surgery, the parents of the two children, Mrs. Eunice Okechukwu and Mrs. Angela Obiefuna, said that they had taken the children to different places to no avail until Mrs. Obiano came to their families rescue. They prayed that God should continue to empower and encourage Mrs. Obiano in her unassailable acts of charity.