May 30, 2020 | Corruption Scandals

Abacha’s Govt Embezzled Close To $1bn, Says Buhari

By The Nigeria Voice
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said close to $1bn was “stolen under a previous, undemocratic junta in the 1990s.”

Buhari, in an article published in Newsweek, a United States-based magazine, expressed appreciation to the “friendly nations” that returned the stolen funds.

Though the President did not mention Abacha by name, it was apparent he was referring to the deceased dictator.

Three weeks after, Nigeria received $311m in repatriated Abacha loot from the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey.

After Nigeria recovered the loot from US and Jersey, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, said the money would be used in expediting the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Abuja-Kano road, and the Second Niger Bridge.

Previous recoveries had also been made from UK and Switzerland.


