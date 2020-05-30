Buhari Reconstitutes Nnpc Board. Membership Reflect Every Geopolitical Region

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari has reconstituted the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), after the expiration of the term of the board members appointed in 2016.

Members of the new Board are: Mohammed Lawal (North West), Tajudeen Umar (North East), Adamu Mahmood Attah (North Central), Senator Magnus Abe (South South), Dr Stephen Dike (South East), and Chief Pius Akinyelure (South West).

Femi Adesina, President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Saturday explained that the new board will be in place for three years.