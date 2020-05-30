TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

May 30, 2020 | Obituaries

Maikanti Baru, Immediate Past GMD Of NNPC Is Dead

By The Nigeria Voice
Late Maikanti Baru
Late Maikanti Baru
Listen to article

Maikanti Baru , the immediate past Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is dead.

T he Nigerian Voice reports that Maikanti Baru died on Friday night at age 60. The news of Maikanti Baru death was disclosed on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Saturday morning by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari.

Kyari tweeted: “My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night. He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him.”

Further confirmation of his death came from a reliable family source who said that he died around 1am on Saturday at an Abuja hospital after a brief illness.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists