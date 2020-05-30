Maikanti Baru, Immediate Past GMD Of NNPC Is Dead

Listen to article

Maikanti Baru , the immediate past Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is dead.

T he Nigerian Voice reports that Maikanti Baru died on Friday night at age 60. The news of Maikanti Baru death was disclosed on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Saturday morning by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari.

Kyari tweeted: “My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night. He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him.”

My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night. He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him. — Mele Kyari (@MKKyari) May 30, 2020

Further confirmation of his death came from a reliable family source who said that he died around 1am on Saturday at an Abuja hospital after a brief illness.