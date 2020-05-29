Osun Stakeholders Review Draft of CDD Policy, Affirm CSDP Outcome Evaluation Report

Listen to article

The stakeholders in Osun State have reviewed the draft of Community Driven Development Policy (CDD-P) and also affirmed the Outcome Evaluation Report of Osun Agency for Community and Social Development Project, (Osun-CSDP)

The review meeting organised by Osun-CSDP was held at Ben-Ber Foundation Hall in Osogbo, the state capital.

The General Manager of Osun-CSDP, Mrs Aderonke Funmi Abokede said the effort was aimed at ensuring bottom up approach to developmental projects so that the beneficiaries can initiate, drive and own projects in their localities.

The GM explained that the CDD-P is a framework to guide governmental support for and engagement with communities in the implementation of projects in Nigeria.

During the technical session under strict compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, the draft was dissected by participants drawn from various citizens' groups in the state.

Also, a development expert and consultant, Professor Oluwatoyin Adetunji presented the reports of Osun-CSDP outcome evaluation. The stakeholders affirmed that Outcome Evaluation Report as accurate and in line with the reality in the communities across the state.

Mr Festus Ojewumi while speaking on behalf of faith based organizations in the state noted that the Outcome Evaluation Report is in order, considering the manner Osun-CSDP penetrated all nooks and crannies of the state with developmental projects.

Ojewumi said the draft which is a product of the agency would form a good people-oriented policy that would affect lives of millions of residents positively.

One of the participants, the Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Mr Abiodun Idowu in a chat with The Nigerian Voice said the CDD-P draft was perfectly in order and lauded Osun-CSDP for the effort. He also affirmed the Outcome Evaluation Report.

Speaking on behalf of Civil Societies in the state, the Director of Ola-Oni Center, Comrade Wale Adebisi said the policy would affect lives of the people at the grassroots positively if well implemented.

Speaking further, Abokede said "there is current lack of a well articulated CDD policy in Nigeria and this has resulted into poor public service delivery. Hence, the need for socially inclusive CDD policy to reform governance in a manner that leads to efficient and effective service delivery to the poor and vulnerable."

The GM noted that the aim of the policy was to provide a clearly defined, consistent and collaborative national approach to sustainable and inclusive community development with the ultimate goal of poverty reduction.

She added that the policy was meant to ensure that government at all levels make adequate budgetary provision for CDD projects.

According to her, "CDD policy has been formulated as a paradigm shift that will promote rapid development of poor communities and fast track their integration and participation in wealth creation and national development."

"The policy document is expected to serve as a guide and strategic resource for all actors in the CDD interventions in Nigeria."

"CDD policy is designed to ensure effective mobilization and efficient utilization of resources to improve the quality of life of the poor, communities and vulnerable groups."

"The CDD policy should be a product of wide consultations with multiple stakeholders including members of communities, CSOs, NGOs, CBOs, Private Stakeholders, Local, State, Federal Government officials and development partners, hence the need for this review to articulate various input in the CDD policy."

"We at Osun CSDA, therefore solicit your support for the establishment and sustainability of CDD policy because it requires active measures to establish an appropriate enabling environment through regulation, laws, systems and government processes" Abokede said.