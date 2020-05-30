May 30:  Fear is Negative Faith

Listen to article

Fear is a big hindrance to prayer because it keeps people from believing they can approach God in prayer. 1 John 4:18 says, “There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment [because fear involves torment NKJV]. The one who fears is not made perfect in love.” Fear-stricken people are afraid to approach God when they think He will remember their sin or failure and hold it against them. This prevents freedom and confidence in prayer; it blocks faith and renders prayer ineffective.

The Bible says that “Fear involves torment.” Fear immobilizes you. Fear is faith in what could go wrong rather that faith in what could go right. It is believing the devil and other people rather than God. When you go before God, your sin does not matter if you confess to Him, appropriating the cleansing blood of Jesus to purify you from all unrighteousness. (See 1 John 1:9). He will forgive you and you can approach Him as if you never sinned. No fear should inhibit your prayers.

When we realise that God loved us first and desired a relationship with us, even when we didn’t know Him and lived in sin, we will understand that we can come to Him and ask for forgiveness. Romans 5:8 echoes this idea: “But God demonstrate his own love for us in this: while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”

God wants you to be assured of forgiveness and to move forward in His purposes with confidence. “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind” (2 Timothy 1:7 NKJV). Note: Fear is faith in what could go wrong rather than faith in what could go right. People also explain fear as: False Evidence Appearing Real. It is falsehood evidence from the enemy of progress. It’s satanic arrow of retrogression against God’s children. Beginning today, as a child of God you should- Fear Not! You’re not alone; the Lord is always with you!

Prayer: Father, thank you for Your love and forgiveness. Help me never to be afraid to approach You. Lord, give me a fearless spirit in every area of my life, In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: 2 Chronicles 10-12; John 11:30-57

Fear Kills the Spirit and Renders It Impotent.