IGP Redeploys Commissioners of Police

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammed Adamu today ordered the immediate redeployment of some Commissioners of Police.

The Force Public relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba told The Nigerian Voice that CP Undie Adie was moved to Osun State to take over from CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo.

Others redeployed include Lawal Jimeta Tanko, Philip Sule Maku, Ahmed Maikudi Shehu, Bolaji Amidu Salami, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, Evelyn T. Peterside, Okon Etim Ene, Bello Maikwashi and Olukolu Tairu Shina.

The Inspector General of Police charged the newly posted officers to ensure they consolidate and advance the gains of their predecessors.

He charged them to ensure the implementation of community-policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety and general crime fighting in their various commands.

The IGP also urged the citizens to cooperate with the Commissioners of Police to enable them succeed in their new areas of responsibilities.