Surge In Covid -19 Infection May Overwhelm Our Health System, Health Minister Cautions

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases may have an overwhelming effect on the nation’s health system.

Ehanire said this while addressing journalists at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja where he expressed concerns about the increasing cases, as this can have overwhelming effect on the health system.

He said currently the nation has a little above five thousand beds, adding that there is an urgent need to expand the bed spaces in the treatment centers as the numbers increase.

As regards the low key celebration of children’s day, Ehanire said the precautionary measures taken do not in any way downplay the importance of the Nigerian child.

The minister also spoke about measures taken to curb the spread of the virus, hinting that sector by sector specific advisories have been developed ahead of the next phase of the ease of lockdown and revealed that he had a meeting with traditional medical practitioners who are working on herbal solutions for COVID-19.

According to him, some of the outcomes of that meeting show that the difficulties in getting certification by NAFDAC , patent rights and funding are some of their major concerns why many of the researchers are not coming out.

Ehanire said while the government is anxious about finding a cure for the disease, the government will not jeopardize the lives of citizens and advised that Nigerians need to practice prevention methods until a cure or vaccine is found.