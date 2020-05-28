TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

May 28, 2020 | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 28 - 05 - 2020

By The Nigeria Voice
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

"And Joseph said unto Pharaoh "It's beyond my power, But, GOD shall give you answer of Peace"(Gen:41v16)

Beloved, in the name that is above all other names, I pray that, the lord will give you answer of peace, help and divine solution to every seemly impossible situation that may be giving you sleepless nights, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You will triumph victoriously over every prevailing circumstance. Every handicap or hardship or persistent difficult situation in your life, is hereby terminated, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Always remember that Jesus is coming back again. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a productive day.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists