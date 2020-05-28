Today's Christian Devotion 28 - 05 - 2020

Listen to article

"And Joseph said unto Pharaoh "It's beyond my power, But, GOD shall give you answer of Peace"(Gen:41v16)

Beloved, in the name that is above all other names, I pray that, the lord will give you answer of peace, help and divine solution to every seemly impossible situation that may be giving you sleepless nights, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You will triumph victoriously over every prevailing circumstance. Every handicap or hardship or persistent difficult situation in your life, is hereby terminated, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Always remember that Jesus is coming back again. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a productive day.