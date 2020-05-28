May 28: Have You Missed the Way? 

Listen to article

“I rejoiced greatly that I found of thy children walking in truth, as we have received a commandment from the Father.” 2 John 4 (KJV). The question in the topic would also be asked: Have you ever missed the way? It’s easy to make mistake and very easy to miss the right way and into a path that may lead to disaster. There’s always a way that seems right as stated in the Proverbs 14:12, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” If you’re a parent, how do you feel seeing that your child or children always make(s) the right decisions? Parents are advised to always pray for their children. Do you pray for your children regularly, or do you kick into the prayer mode when they seem to be off the road of good expectations?

It is written, “A wise son makes his father glad” (Proverbs 15:20). Thus, it is not surprising for Apostle John to rejoice greatly when finding out that his converts were walking in the truth. Walking in the truth is taking God’s Word seriously and doing what it says. The difference between a prosperous Christian and an unprosperous Christian is being the doer of God’s Word (James 1:22–25). There are lots of Christians who just hear or read the Holy Scriptures but don’t submit to them. Those who diligently do what the Holy Scriptures say find peace, joy, and prosperity in their lives.

Jesus knew there were nominal followers and just a few ardent followers of Him when He said, “Not everyone that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven. Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.” (Matthew 7:21-23KJV). I pray none of the brothers and sisters or children or wives or husbands or colleagues or friends I know and love will be the recipient of the divine rebuff prophesied here, in Jesus’ name. Note: Dear beloved, be conscious to be a doer of the Word of God and not just a mere hearer. Be not a Christian that goes to church for the music, or to hear the pastor’s eloquence, or to meet friends and show off etc. Let the Word be in you and you in the Word then you’re ready for eternity with Jesus.

Let’s pray: Dear heavenly Father, thank you for making your truth available to me. I have purposed in my heart to be a doer of your Word. Please continually give me the grace to be a doer of your Word, in Jesus’ name. My father, my father, keep me true to your words daily. Lord Jesus, pour your fresh fire on me to refine, transform and rebrand my life to do exploits for Your kingdom, in Jesus mighty name. Amen

Today’s reading: 2 Chronicles 4-6; John 10:24-42

Occupy Until He Comes.