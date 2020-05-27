Dangote Absolves Company From Haulage of Almajiris To Southeast, writes Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Listen to article

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has refuted claims assertions that his company’s trucks were being used to transport Almajiris from the Northern part of Nigeria to the South.

His reaction was contained in a letter dated May 27 and addressed to the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo.

The letter entitled, ‘Allegation of illegal haulage against Dangote Industries Ltd’, was signed by Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Communications Officer.

Nwodo and other Southern and Middle Belt leaders recently expressed concern about the influx of Almajiris to the Southern States.

Dangote Industries denied the “spurious and misleading allegations”, and appealed to the public to expose those carrying out illegal haulage activities.

Dangote insisted that its trucks are permitted to transport only cement, limestone, high grade gypsum, sugar, salt, seasoning and branded sacks/bags.

The letter urged Ohanaeze and the general public to report any Dangote truck driver involved in such with evidence.

The company urged citizens to forward details such as truck type, content, colour, plate number, location and if possible, photographs.

The company also released phone lines for complaints: 08131768000, 08131771111, 08131770999 and 08131771000.