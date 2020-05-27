TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

May 27, 2020 | Politics

Gov. Obaseki: “No man can stop me. “Power comes from God. Am Confident To Return As Edo State Governor

By The Nigeria Voice
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said no man can stop him winning a second term in office.

Obaseki said this on Wednesday when he appeared on a Channels Television programme: “Sunrise Daily.”

Obaseki spoke just as a faction of the party loyal to the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, declared a former Secretary to the Edo State Government, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as its consensus candidate for the June 22 primaries to pick a candidate.

Obaseki said on the Channels TV programme: “I am not a violent person. “But I am confident that the way I got into power is the same way I will return. “God gave me power. “If he wants me to return, I will continue. “No man can stop me. “Power comes from God. “I have friends with resources. “I worked for eight years behind the scene before I became governor. “So all that insinuations about using somebody’s resources…. “I became Governor on the platform of the party and I am grateful for it. “It does not matter whether it is direct or indirect (primaries), I will win.”


