Massive Resignation and Defection of Excos Hits Imo State PDP

In the last few days, a good number of the state executive council of the Peoples Democratic Party has tendered letter of resignation of membership of the party.

In less than 72 hours four principal officers of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, resigned their position and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The State Youth Leader of the Party, Comrade Aburi Williams Chibueze Ahanonu and Prince Eze Ugochukwu (Ochiwar), Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Enlightenment to Ex-Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has resigned their membership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The resignation followed that of the State Chairman of the Party, Barr Charles Ezekwem, State Publicity Secretary, Hon Demian Oparah, State Assistant Financial Secretary, Hon M. I Okedu among others LGA, and Ward Excos.

On the 25th of May 2020, 4 days old Acting Publicity Secretary of Imo State PDP, Chief Harry Ihebinike also resigned membership of the party after due consultation with his family and supporters according to a letter directed to the Acting Chiarman of the party in the state.

Also, Ihedioha's SSA on Public Enlightenment, Hon Ugochukwu took to his social media handle to announce his resignation. In his words;

"I hereby announce my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Imo State. My resignation is to allow myself heal after many years of active and selfless service to the PDP."

Five more State Excos of the party in Imo State, Zonal Executives and South East Exco from Imo State is expected to resign in days to come.