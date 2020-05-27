Children's Day: Gov. Makinde Felicitates With Oyo Children

Listen to article

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has felicitated with children in Oyo State on the occasion of the 2020 Children's day.

The Governor who spoke through the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran prayed for God's protection on all children in the State.

The Governor charged children to be good ambassadors of the State and their parents. He also urged them to shun evil vices and be of good behaviour so that that they can have a brighter future.

He said, "I felicitate with the children of Oyo State and children all over the world on this auspicious occasion of Children’s Day celebration. Children's Day is an event celebrated in many places across the world. The day is simply set to honour children and minors.

He noted that the present reality caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak has impeded any funfair the State Government may have planned for them.

"We sincerely love you, but in the face of the present situation of coronavirus in the country, it is impossible to gather for celebrations".

"As we pray for God's protection, may we all live to witness and celebrate 2021 Children's day and beyond, in good health, peace and progress in every area of our lives", he prayed.

He reassured children of the State Government's commitment to fulfilling its promise of a better and prosperous future for children through free and quality Education.

The Governor opined that the task of training up a child should not be left to government alone.

He therefore called on parents to play significant roles in sharpening the future of their children and wards.

Hon. Wasiu Olatunbosun, PhD.,

Hon. Commissioner,

Min. of Information, Culture &Tourism,

Oyo State Government.