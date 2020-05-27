Hon.minister For Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management And Social Development Hajiya Sadiya Farouk Visits Victims Of Fire Disaster In Borno.

Listen to article

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Muna Albadawi Camp who recently suffered from a devastating fire incident that razed over 1913 thatched rooms will forever remain grateful to the timely visit and intervention by the Hon Minister, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk. Her arrival in Maiduguri barely 72 hours after the outbreak is seen as very remarkable and a sign of compassion by a leader.

R-L: Hon. Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk(Minister), Hon. Zuwaira Gambo, Hon. Commissioner for Women Affairs And Social Development, Other Govt Functionaries

Accompanied by the Borno State Governor, His Excellency, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, the Hon. Minister expressed the condolences of the President, Muhammad Buhari to the victims stating that he shared their pains and has put all machineries in place by authorising the construction of 10,000 houses in the Communities affected by the insurgency to enable the IDPs return home.This is seen as a permanent solution to the frequent fire incidents being experienced in the camps.

However, Hajiya Sadiya did not come empty handed, a total no of 95 trailers loaded with assorted grains, beans, condiments etc and non food items which include, Zinc, wood, mattresses, blankets, buckets, mosquitoe nets, mats etc to be distributed to 1913 households numbering about 9000 individual beneficiaries.

R-L: His Excellency, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Hon. Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, Hon. Zuwaira Gambo

The team inspected the burnt areas amidst very emotional and grateful demonstrations by the beneficiaries who expressed their happiness and gratitude to the Federal Government through the Hon Minister.

Hon Minister, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hon. Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk pays a courtesy visit to His Excellency, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum

Earlier she had visited the Governor on a Courtesy call where she expressed her sadness of the tragic loss of lives and property due to the at the Camp.

She further commended the Borno State Governor and Government for the promp response and equally thanked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for the immediate activation of Crisis Response Protocol

Her Ministry's priority is to kickstart the process for early recovery, which will include sustainable home-grown models for rehabilitation, recovery and reconstruction.

Overwhelmed by the gesture of the Federal Government grateful Governor Zulum on behalf of the people of Borno, thanked the Minister for the timely visit and assured that the items received will be distributed to the victims.

At the NEMA store, the Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk presented trucks of food items to be distributed as palliatives to the most vulnerable in Borno State to cushion the efect of the COVID 19 Pandemic. As at the time of presentation 17 of the 40 trucks were on ground while the rest were on the road between Damaturu and Maiduguri.

His Excellency, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum participates in distribution of relief materials to the victims

Indeed, the Hon Minister has again portrayed her zeal and commitment as the head of a Ministry saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the vulnerable in the society are given succour as citizens of this country.