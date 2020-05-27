May 27:  The Impact of Sin

Listen to article

Spiritual and emotional hindrances block true fellowship with God and answers to prayers. We must recognize and remove them to live in harmony with Him and to have confidence in prayer. The first hindrance is the impact of sin, which corrupts our faith, obedience and prayers. “Therefore, get rid of all moral filth and the evil that is so prevalent and humbly accept the word planted in you, which can save you. Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says.” (James 1: 21-22).

When you sin, especially wilfully and disobey the Word, God will not hear you; you will not receive His favour. Isaiah 59:2 tells us, “Your iniquities have separated you from your God; your sins have hidden His face from you, so that he will not hear,” and Psalm 66:18 says, “If I regard iniquity in my heart, the Lord will not hear me. 1 John 3:22 says, “And whatever we ask, we receive from Him, because we keep His commandments and do those things that are pleasing in His sight.”

When we repent however, 1 John 2:1 assures us, “If anybody does sin, we have one who speaks to the father in our defence – Jesus Christ, the Righteous one.” Scripture promises that God will forgive us and hear us again: “If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land. (1Chronicle 7:14). Note: The meaning of all these Scriptures is that, anybody who has not yet been born again and has not given his/her life to Christ should, as a matter of urgency and factual advice do so. Be born again and die to sin and the desires of worldly pleasures; you will improve your relationship with Christ and you’ll benefit from the Word and promises of God. Clearing out hindrances from our lives enables us to live in harmony with God. Have you given your life to Christ? Please don’t wait; tomorrow might be too late. May God help you change, in Jesus’ name.

Let’s pray: Our father and our source, thank You for forgiving my sins. Please hear my prayer and give me the strength to avoid sin. I want a new life in Christ. Jesus is my Savior. Holy Spirit, fill me now and change me spirit, soul and body, in Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.

Today’s reading: 2 Chronicles 1-3; John 10:1-23

You're a New Creation in Christ.